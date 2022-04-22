KBC Group NV Takes Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,391 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.14. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

