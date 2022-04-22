KBC Group NV Sells 416,731 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 416,731 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Wendy’s by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

