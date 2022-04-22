KBC Group NV Has $152,000 Stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) by 195.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Revlon were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Revlon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Revlon by 103.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Revlon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Revlon by 87.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Revlon during the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Revlon alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on REV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revlon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Revlon stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $354.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.65. Revlon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Revlon (Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.