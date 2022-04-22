Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTG. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portage Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $44.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 34.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

