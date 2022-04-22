Brokerages Set Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Target Price at $105.50

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

SVNLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Danske raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVNLY stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1902 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.78%.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.