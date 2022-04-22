DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Down 8.4%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.31 and last traded at $93.47. Approximately 53,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,534,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.03.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.29.

Get DocuSign alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $162.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -249.77 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.