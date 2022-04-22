$0.04 EPS Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.13. AcuityAds posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

NYSE:ATY opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $203.46 million and a PE ratio of 22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter worth $838,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in AcuityAds by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AcuityAds by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

