Analysts Expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Loop Industries.
Several research firms have weighed in on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on shares of Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
LOOP stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.27.
Loop Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.