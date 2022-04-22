Analysts Expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOPGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on shares of Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Loop Industries by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOOP stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Loop Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.