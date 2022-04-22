AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 8.4%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.42 and last traded at $45.42. Approximately 9,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,746,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on APP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion and a PE ratio of 616.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71.
In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.