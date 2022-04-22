AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 8.4%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.42 and last traded at $45.42. Approximately 9,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,746,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion and a PE ratio of 616.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

