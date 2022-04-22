Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.30.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Canada Goose by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

