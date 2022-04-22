-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cronos Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.61. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,759,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cronos Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

