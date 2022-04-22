Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$54.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$52.00.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after purchasing an additional 639,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.