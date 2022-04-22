Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $46.67

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.15 and a beta of 5.48. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.01%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $53,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,395,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 892,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

