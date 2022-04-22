Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.36.

Shares of ESTE opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.38. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,075. 49.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.