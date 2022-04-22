Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Equal Weight

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

NFLX stock opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.91 and its 200-day moving average is $507.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a twelve month low of $211.52 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $375,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.3% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

