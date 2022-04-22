PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) COO Sells $38,140.44 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $38,140.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

