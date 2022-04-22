Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $211.52 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $375,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.3% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.