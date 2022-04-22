Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 7.1% Higher

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.31. 32,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,385,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. Analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 25.0% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 884,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

