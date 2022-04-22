Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Fastly has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

