Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Robert Muraro Sells 10,000 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Targa Resources stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -714.75 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 488.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 67.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

