Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 2,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 143,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

FNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.