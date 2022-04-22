Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.