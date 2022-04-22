Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Trading 4.9% Higher

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.17 and last traded at $59.07. 1,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 348,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.32.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $374,155 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

