BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $112.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s previous close.

BL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BL stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 412,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,284 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,791 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 615,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 13.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.