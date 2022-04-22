KeyCorp Lowers Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,231,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

