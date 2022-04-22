KeyCorp Lowers Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,231,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
