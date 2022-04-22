Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $300.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a one year low of $211.52 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.94.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

