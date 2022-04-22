Insider Selling: Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Scott Floerke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 20,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 183,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 250.7% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

