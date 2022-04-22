Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner Sells 1,790 Shares

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $18,526.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,709.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01. Vivid Seats Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

