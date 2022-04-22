Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $32,264.54 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 6,314 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $32,264.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,970,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,058,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 55,045 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $295,041.20.
Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $315.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Destination XL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
