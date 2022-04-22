Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $32,264.54 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 6,314 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $32,264.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,970,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,058,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 55,045 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $295,041.20.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $315.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $133.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

