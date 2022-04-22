KBC Group NV Raises Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 185.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Unifi were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UFI opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $319.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.18. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $201.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.65 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

UFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unifi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

