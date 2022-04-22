KBC Group NV Purchases 13,650 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.16% of Exterran worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exterran by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Exterran by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Exterran by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 67,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTN opened at $7.08 on Friday. Exterran Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $235.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

In related news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXTN shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exterran in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

