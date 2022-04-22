Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $30,000 Position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 84,674 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 95,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $142,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 41,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $60,093.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 142,757 shares of company stock valued at $212,133 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $390.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.27.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

