Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 33.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTLK opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $390.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 95,597 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 41,160 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 142,757 shares of company stock worth $212,133. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

