Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,348 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after buying an additional 707,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 56.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 432,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 252.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 116,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 248,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SURF shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surface Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $2.06 on Friday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.42). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

