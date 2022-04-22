Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $54,000 Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth about $1,475,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enel Américas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 31.8% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 233,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $5.68 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Enel Américas ( NYSE:ENIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

