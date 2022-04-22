Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 893 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Greenbrier Companies (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.