Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $218,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $166.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

