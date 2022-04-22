Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

