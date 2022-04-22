Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $71.00

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94), with a volume of 190990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.94).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98. The stock has a market cap of £58.13 million and a PE ratio of -9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
In other news, insider Julian Pancholi acquired 92,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £77,280 ($100,546.45).
Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
