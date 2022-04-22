Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Down 7%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 200,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,552,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08.
Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.