Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Down 7%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 200,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,552,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

