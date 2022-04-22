iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 55,318 shares.The stock last traded at $127.50 and had previously closed at $126.68.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

