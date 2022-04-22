TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 7%

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.77. 109,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,627,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.20.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

