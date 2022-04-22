H&T Group (LON:HAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $355.00

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.53), with a volume of 39171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336.50 ($4.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get H&T Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £143.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 292.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

About H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.