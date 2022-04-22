Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 356,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,772,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,842 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

