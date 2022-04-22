iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.39

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 2510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$13.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

Get iMetal Resources alerts:

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.