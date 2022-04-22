iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.39

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 2510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$13.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.
About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)
