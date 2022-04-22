Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Down 8.1%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.09. 14,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,577,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

