Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.35

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$119.35 and last traded at C$117.32, with a volume of 174693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$118.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on L. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$111.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.35.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$1,666,054.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,158,203.13. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$832,977.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$636,895.74. Insiders sold a total of 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160 over the last ninety days.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

