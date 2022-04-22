Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.76

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 23256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.41 million and a PE ratio of -6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Spark Power Group Company Profile (TSE:SPG)
