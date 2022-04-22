Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Up 4.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.86. 20,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,249,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Azul by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Azul by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Azul by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

