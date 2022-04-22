Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Up 4.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.86. 20,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,249,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Azul by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Azul by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Azul by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.
