Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.75

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 5301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The firm has a market cap of C$52.04 million and a PE ratio of -5.34.

Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

